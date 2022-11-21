Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is making headlines once again, this time for leaving her live performance mid way after a man came onstage and showered her with notes. Many netizens praised her saying she was right to do it out of self respect.

View Tweet Here:

Watch: #Bhojpuri actress #AksharaSingh walks off stage after man showers her with notes during live performancehttps://t.co/XWxaxtsk8t — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)