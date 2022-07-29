Here’s a great news for all fans of Karthi who were waiting for the release of his film with M Muthaiah! Viruman that was initially slated to be released on August 31, will now be arriving in theatres on August 12. Yes, the makers have preponed the release of this film that is produced by 2D Entertainment. Viruman: Karthi’s Upcoming Tamil Film To Arrive In Theatres On August 31.

Viruman To Release On August 12

