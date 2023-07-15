It's official! After Roshan Meka, it's Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah Khan, who has joined the cast of Mohanlal's Vrushabha. Both the girls are all set to make their South debut and will star opposite Meka in the flick. While Shanaya is Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, on the other hand, Zahrah is yesteryear star Salma Agha's child. The much-awaited film centres around the plot of love and revenge. Vrushabha: Roshan Meka to Star As Mohanlal's Son in Upcoming Pan-India Film!

Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah Khan in Vrushabha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)