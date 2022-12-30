New Song "Poonakaalu Loading" from Waltair Veerayya is out! Sung by Ram Miryala and Roll Rida, the track is massy and sees Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja dancing their hears out on the energetic beats. The film stars Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the female leads. Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan Shoot for a Special Song in France (Watch BTS Video).

Watch "Poonakaalu Loading" Song Below:

