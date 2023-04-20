Yogi Babu recently visited Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple. The actor who will next be seen in Yaanai Mugathaan, which is releasing tomorrow (April 21), was seen greeting all the devotees who arrived to seek Lord Ayyappa's blessings. The video shared by him on his Twitter handle has gone viral on the internet. Ajay Devgn’s Video Of Being Carried To Sabarimala Temple In A Dolly Goes Viral; Malayali Netizens Wonder Why Even Bother To Visit.

Yogi Babu At Sabarimala Temple

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)