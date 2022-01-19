Ajay Devgn, who is all set to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, had recently visited Kerala’s famous Sabarimala Temple. The actor had reportedly observed month-long pre-pilgrimage rituals ahead of his visit. Several videos and pictures from his pilgrimage have surfaced online and one of the videos show being carried to the temple in a dolly and Malayali netizens are upset about it. Devgn is seen lifted by men on a bamboo chair till the top. Many have slammed the actor for not climbing the mountainous forest path and following the tradition. Take a look at the viral video and also the comments dropped by netizens.

Ajay Devgn Being Carried To Sabarimala Temple

Here’s What Malayali Netizens Have To Say

Ajay Devgn's Visit To Sabarimala Temple (Photo Credits: Kerala9 News & Gallery/Facebook)

