The final match of CCL 2023 is set to take place today (March 25) between Telugu Warriors and Bhojpuri Dabanggs. The match would be played in Vizag. It will begin at 7pm and conclude at 11pm. It will telecast on Zee Channels like Zee Anmol Cinema (Hindi language), Zee Cinemalu (Telugu language) and Zee Biskope (Bhojpuri language). You can also watch the live streaming on Zee5 and CCL’s YouTube channels. Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors CCL Semi-final Match 2023 Update: Akhil Akkineni’s Team Beats Sudeep’s Side by Six Wickets to Enter Final.

Watch Telugu Warriors vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match LIVE Here:

