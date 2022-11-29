Seems like The 1975's Matty Healy loves to kiss everyone! As after smooching a female fan and then a male guy onstage, the singer now went locking lips with his bandmate Ross MacDonald during their LA concert. The video of the intimate moment has gone viral online. Have a look! Matty Healy of The 1975 Smooches a Male Fan Onstage While Performing 'Robbers' (Watch Viral Video).

Matt Healy Kisses Ross MacDonald:

The 1975’s Matt Healy kisses his bandmate Ross MacDonald on stage at their LA concert. pic.twitter.com/tGqnPZAvPt — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)