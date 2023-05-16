Things are not good between Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story and West Bengal. On May 8, Mamata Banerjee's led govt had imposed an immediate ban on the screening of the film to avoid any incident of 'hatred and violence' in the state. Single screen like Basusree Cinama, Priya Cinema and multiplexes in Kolkata and other parts in West Bengal were forced to shut down right after the order from Chief Minister. Now, plea moved before Kolkata High Court challenging Bengal government's ban on the film. ‘The Kerala Story’ Ban: West Bengal Becomes First State To Ban the Movie, Makers To Seek Legal Options (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

#JustIN | "#TheKeralaStory delves into controversy of love jihad and in a democracy like ours, public discussion on such subjects is necessary," PIL plea moved before the #CalcuttaHighCourt challenges West Bengal govt's ban on the screening of the movie.#KeralaStory pic.twitter.com/j7QycXQZCK — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 16, 2023

