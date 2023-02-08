In what could be the biggest sale in music catalog history, Michael Jackson's estate is almost nearing a deal to sell half of the late musician's library for a whopping $800-$900 million. With Sony and another possible financial partner being the one's to acquire half of the interests here, this would be a huge get. Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson All Set to Star in Late Legend's Biopic From Antoine Fuqua.

Check Out the Tweet:

The Michael Jackson estate is currently in the process of selling half of his music catalog for $800-$900 million, Variety reports. This would be the biggest catalog sale in music history. pic.twitter.com/96Uhlv8idB — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 7, 2023

