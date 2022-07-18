Thor: Love and Thunder which surpasses Rs 79 crore in its first weekend at the Indian box collection has shown a slight growth in its second week. As the total collection of Chris Hemsworth-starrer now stands at Rs 89.22 crore. The MCU movie performed really well on its second Saturday and Sunday at the ticket window in India. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office:

#ThorLoveAndThunder is back in the running on [second] Sat and Sun... Biz did dip on weekdays [Week 1], after a superb [extended] weekend... [Week 2] Fri 1.90 cr, Sat 3.78 cr, Sun 4.53 cr. Total: ₹ 89.22 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions... Week 1: ₹ 79.01 cr [8 days]. pic.twitter.com/OeFmKWzHLf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2022

