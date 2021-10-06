Tillotama Shome is known for portraying her roles brilliantly in films such as Monsoon Wedding, Shanghai, Qissa, A Death in the Gunj, among others. She is one of those actresses who is bold enough to keep her point of view crystal clear. The actress has a pretty straightforward message to all ad filmmakers. Tillotama has posted a tweet in which she has mentioned that no ad filmmakers should approach her ‘with low/no budget tvc’s for big corporations that want a palette cleanser, conscience clearing CSR film with a social cause’. She also stated, ‘My conscience is clear’.

Tillotama Shome To Ad Filmmakers:

A humble request to ad filmakers to not come to me with low/no budget tvc's for big corporations that want a palette cleanser, conscience clearing CSR film with a social cause. Especially when you never came to me with ads that had a good budget. My conscience is clear. Thanks😂 — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) October 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)