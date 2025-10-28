The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in a notification dated October 17, announced a strict ban on the entry of all non-BS-VI compliant commercial goods vehicles into Delhi starting November 1, 2025. The order, aimed at curbing rising air pollution levels in the capital, applies to light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles, except those running on CNG, LNG, or electricity, and those registered within Delhi. BS-IV vehicles will be allowed entry only until October 31, 2026, as a temporary measure. The decision follows a Supreme Court observation highlighting congestion and pollution caused by vehicle checks at city borders. CAQM has directed all agencies to ensure strict enforcement at entry points. The move aims to reduce vehicular emissions, one of the major contributors to Delhi’s poor air quality during winter. Delhi Air Pollution: CPCB Reports Severe to Very Poor AQI as Thick Smog Engulfs National Capital (Watch Videos).

CAQM Bans Entry of Non-BS-VI Commercial Vehicles From November 1

The Commission for Air Quality Management directs for a strict ban on entry of any commercial goods vehicle viz LGV, MGV and HGV, other than BS-VI, CNG, LNG and EV, into Delhi wef. 01.11.2O25, except such vehicles that are registered in Delhi. Provided that all BS-IV commercial… pic.twitter.com/TEq3CKDNUI — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Commission for Air Quality Management). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)