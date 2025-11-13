A shocking aviation scam has surfaced in Europe after a man posing as a captain with forged credentials allegedly flew commercial flights for Lithuanian carrier Avion Express and its partner airlines. The impostor, whose identity remains undisclosed, is said to have forged documents to secure a captain’s position despite being only a qualified co-pilot with Garuda Indonesia, as per reports. The fake pilot reportedly operated flights carrying hundreds of passengers across Western Europe, including for Eurowings, a partner of Avion Express. The airline has since suspended him and launched an internal probe, assuring that safety and compliance remain its top priorities. Authorities and aviation safety experts are now examining how the fraud went undetected for so long. British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet Listed for Sale on Fake OLX Site After Emergency Landing in Kerala, Pics Go Viral.

Fake Pilot Flew Passengers Across Europe Using Forged Certificates

NEW: Fake captain allegedly flew hundreds of plane passengers using forged credentials — NYP pic.twitter.com/ikMbjZg3pN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

