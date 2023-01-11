Titanic fans are unhappy over the new poster revealed for the film’s 25th anniversary. In the picture, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack embrace each other, but it's the actress’ two different hairdo which has irked netizens. Check it out. The Chainsmokers Talk About Their Sex Life, Reveal They've Had Threesomes With Fans Multiple Times.

'Car Scene'

One hairstyle is before the car scene, the other is AFTER the car scene. https://t.co/wQHkfDqQ7P — 𝑴𝒊𝒎𝒊🩰 (@WitchyGirrrl) January 12, 2023

'Confusion'

25 years later, people are making a fuss of it now. Mass confusion pa daw. LOL. https://t.co/IizZnDJgac — Ms. V! 🌻 (@vanilladeee) January 12, 2023

'Stressing'

really stressing me out how kate winslet has two different hair styles here pic.twitter.com/Na4SuqX2Su — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) January 10, 2023

'Fucking'

This poster is a fucking mess, and I cannot believe somebody actually approved its. Look at Kate Winslet’s hair. Two different hairstyles on each side of her head. https://t.co/6c0EfK1U25 — Random J (@_RandomJ_) January 10, 2023

