This piece of news might shock and surprise you! As American electronic DJ and production duo, The Chainsmokers during their appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast revealed they've had threesome with many fans together. The 1975’s Matty Healy Sucks Fan’s Thumb During Concert in England (Watch Video).

The Chainsmokers Reveal They've Had Threesome:

The Chainsmokers reveal they’ve had threesomes with fans multiple times. pic.twitter.com/jKY0FPzWXZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)