Ronit Bose Roy and Amit Sadh team-up for a father-son conflict with the backdrop of football in West Bengal in 7 Kadam. Roy's accent partially catches the manner in which Bengalis speak while Sadh seems quite proficient in Hindi, unlike his father. It is directed by Mohit Jha and will stream on Eros Now.

Check out the trailer of 7 Kadam.

