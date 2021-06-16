Netflix just dropped the trailer for their upcoming Italian horror movie, A Classic Horror Story, which will stream on the platform from July 14. The film is directed by Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli. The clip sees a car crash, an abandoned house, and more. Think you've seen it before? Then you have not.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)