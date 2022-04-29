Aadha Ishq is the upcoming romantic drama series that ‘explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships’. Starring Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Suchitra Pillai, Darsheel Safary, Pooja Bhamrrah, it is all set to be premiered on Voot Select on May 12.

Watch The Trailer Of Aadha Ishq Below:

