Aarya, which is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoza, is returning for another season. The story revolves around Aarya Sareen, played by Sushmita Sen, who is a caring mother and a loving wife. However, things go bad for their family after Aarya's husband Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed and she takes over the illegal business ran by her husband. Season 2 will see a more powerful, strong-headed, brash avatar of Sushmita.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)