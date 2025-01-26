Coldplay fans, get ready! If you missed the chance to grab tickets for the band’s highly anticipated India tour, there’s no need to fret. Chris Martin and the band are bringing their spectacular performance straight to your screens. This Republic Day, January 26, Coldplay's live concert from Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The grand event will kick off at 7:45 PM IST, so make sure to tune in and enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of one of the world’s biggest bands, right from the comfort of your home. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to their music, it’s a performance you won't want to miss. Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with hits, heart, and that iconic Coldplay energy! Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Disney+ Hotstar To Live Stream British Band’s January 26 Show at Narendra Modi Stadium Online – Check Announcement.

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: When and Where to Watch Live Online

