The highly anticipated second season of Made in Heaven is set to captivate audiences once again, and this time it's bigger and better! Zoya Akhtar's Amazon Prime series promises to showcase some talented actresses in the role of brides. From the stunning Mrunal Thakur to the versatile Radhika Apte, the list also includes Shibani Akhtar, Sarah Jane Dias, Elnaaz Norouzi, Zayn Khan, Naina Sareen, Kallirroi Tziafeta, and Sheena Khalid. With this star-studded bridal cast, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the series on August 10, 2023. Made in Heaven S2: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur and Jim Sarbh’s Series All Set to Premiere on Prime Video on August 10 (View Poster).