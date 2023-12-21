Bigg Boss sensation Abdu Rozik turned into Santa Claus, radiating festive cheer for the 2023 Christmas celebrations. His delightful portrayal included clicking pictures with enthusiastic fans, evoking joy and laughter among all. The heartwarming video captures Abdu's spirited interaction, spreading happiness and merriment. Embracing the role of Santa, he created unforgettable moments, resonating with the holiday's essence and leaving an endearing mark on the festive occasion. Abdu Rozik Meets Shahid Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill at Dubai Airport Lounge! (View Pics).

Abdu Rozik As Santa Claus

