Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 took to social media and admitted being borderline dyslexic. It was on the August 8 episode of KKK that the actor revealed the same and now he has shared it online. He also called himself differently-abled.

Abhinav Shukla:

I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures dont embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) August 8, 2021

