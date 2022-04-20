Shehnaaz Gill is missing the days she spent in her hometown. She shared a video on her YouTube channel, giving a glimpse of how she spent one of her days in her village. The video shows her riding a bicycle with kids, giving them ice cream, clicking selfies with them, dancing with family members to dhol beats, her dog, people from her neighbourhood and more. She titled the video Aisa Desh Hai Mera. Ananya Panday Reminices Her Gehraiyaan Shoot Days, Shares Throwback Pictures in a Power Blue Bikini.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)