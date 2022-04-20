Ananya Panday is missing her shoot days from the sets of Gehraiyaan. The actress took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of her in a powder blur bikini as she wrote in the caption how she missed shooting for the film. The actress paired the bikini with an orange floral shrug and blue floral sandals.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)