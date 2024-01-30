Alexander - The Making of a God is all set to steam on OTT. This captivating six-part series sheds light on the life of Alexander the Great, the legendary military genius. Watch as it unfolds his story, from a young exile to the ruler of the vast Western Empire, stretching from Greece to parts of India. The show blends dramatic reenactments, insights from history buffs, and archaeological discoveries. It will premiere on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. Tune in for an epic journey through history! With More Questions Than Answers About Alexander the Great's Death, One Theory is ... - Latest Tweet by Snopes.com.

Alexander - The Making Of A God Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)