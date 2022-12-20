Sony SAB show Ali Baba - Dastaan-e-Kabul Chapter 1 is gearing up for an interesting drama. Now, Simsim will plan to get out of her palace but for that, she will have to sacrifice someone’s life so that she does not die of the sunlight. She will plan to sacrifice the life of Shehzaadi Mariam for the same. The channel shared a promo of the same on its social media handle. Ali Baba – Dastaan – E – Kabul Chapter 1 Spoiler Alert: Shehzaadi Mariam Smitten With Ali Baba! (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

