Last night (February 9), all the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 celebrated the show's success in a star-studded reunion party. A new video capturing the event's vibrant atmosphere has gone viral, showcasing Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain and others setting the dance floor ablaze with energetic moves to the popular song "Ban Than Chali." Check out the clip below. Bigg Boss 17 Success Party: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya and Others Jam to Show’s Theme Song at the Bash (Watch Video).

Inside Bigg Boss 17 Success Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

