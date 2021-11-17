Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular television actresses and she is set to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain. The wedding is said to be an extravaganza affair set to take place from December 12 to 14. Ahead of the big day, a bachelorette party was organised by Vicky for his ladylove on November 16 evening for which her close pals from the industry were seen in attendance. Ankita sizzled in a short wine dress and she happily posed for the shutterbugs, whereas her besties were seen dressed up in black coloured outfits. Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur and many other gal pals were seen for Pavitra Rishta actress’ pre-wedding bash. It was indeed a glamorous affair!

The Gorgeous Bride-To-Be

Ankita Lokhande Bachelorette Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Mahhi Vij, Amruta Khanvilkar

BFFs At Ankita Lokhande Bachelorette Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode

BFFs At Ankita Lokhande Bachelorette Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande

BFFs At Ankita Lokhande Bachelorette Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Aparna Dixit, Mrinalini Tyagi

BFFs At Ankita Lokhande Bachelorette Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Hotties In A Frame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #pavitrarishta (@sushant_ankita_001_fan)

Glimpse From The Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sweetheart❤️🐰 (@shaddow_of_lovee)

Bridal Shower Looks Fun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavitra_Rishta_fangirl (@pavitra_rishtafan__girl)

The Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Confections byRushina Mehrotra (@daffodils.creations)

It's Girls Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@ankyxbless)

Party Is Incomplete Without The Bride-To-Be's Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@ankyxbless)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)