Television actress Ankita Lokhande is finally getting married. Yes, as per a report in ETimes TV, she is all set to tie the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December this year. That's not it, as the portal also reveals that the wedding is going to be from December 12-14. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet. Recently, even a lip-lock clip of the couple from pre-Diwali bash has gone viral on the web.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (Fan Girl ❤✨) (@bidipta_sarkar_)

