Ankur Rathee is popularly known for his roles in Four More Shots Please!, Made in Heaven, Undekhi among others. The actor has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi in the UK. As per a report in TOI, it was an intimate affair that took place at the Hawkstone Hall. The wedding ceremony took place as per Haryanvi as well as Marathi customs. Pictures from Ankur and Anuja’s wedding festivities have taken internet by storm. Thappad Actor Ankur Rathee Announces Engagement With Girlfriend Anuja Joshi and the Picture of the Proposal Is Beautiful.

Ankur Rathee And Anuja Joshi’s Wedding Festivities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood News & Updates (@bollywoodcouch)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)