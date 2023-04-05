In last night's (April 4) episode of Anupamaa, we saw Rupali Ganguly aka Anu losing hope from life after she comes to know that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will never come back to her again. Having said that, now in new promo of the superhit Star Plus show, we get to see Kantaben standing like a pillar with her daughter Anupamaa. The video narrates that Anupamaa has finally moved on in her life and a little glimpse also shows that she is all set to take her dance academy international by doing US tour. Interesting, isn't it? Anupamaa: Neena Gupta and Kirron Kher Approached for Rupali Ganguly's Hit Show - Reports.

Anupamaa Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

