The upcoming twist in Star Plus show Anupamaa will shock viewers. Well, if you thought that Anupama will happily begin a new life in America, then you were wrong. As per new promo released by makers, we get to see Anupama returning home to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and not flying abroad to fulfill her dreams. She does this because of her daughter Choti Anu, who is super ill and needs maa ka pyaar. However, Anupama's (Rupali Ganguly) decision of not going to USA will turn gurumaa Malti Devi into a villain, as she will slap her for disrespecting dance academy contract. "Ab baari meri hai, tumhari zindagi barbaad karne ki, ye mera challenge hai," an angry Malti Devi tells Anupama. Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Rupali Ganguly to Leave India As She Signs Three Year Contract With Malti Devi's Dance Academy (Watch Video).

Anupamaa Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

