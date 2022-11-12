According to the recent episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokémon Pikachu finally achieved the grand feat after winning the eight tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series. Cartoon Network Turns 30, Not Ending! Fans Celebrate The News By Sharing Memes After The Channel Officials Issue Clarification on #RIPCartoonNetwork Trend; See Viral Tweets.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)