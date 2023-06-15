Hiroshi Suzuki, the ambassador of Japan to India, recently stirred up social media with a tweet and a picture of a Boeing 787 decorated in the Pokemon theme. The Pikachu Jet NH, a brand-new aircraft operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan, is shown in Suzuki's image. It has a magnificent design created by The Pokemon Company. "Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of Pikachujet by #ANA to #Delhi! Delhi sky is ready to shine #pika-pika! #pokemon #boeing #787 #Dreamliner #PikachuJetNH [sic]" Suzuki wrote in his tweet in reference to the Pikachu-themed plane's arrival in India. PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki’s Video of Spicy Food Challenge With His Wife, Says ‘This Is One Contest You May Not Mind Losing’.

