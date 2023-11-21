Police officials usually make headlines for their strict or sometimes even brutal videos across the globe. However, several clips also bring a distinguished side of the police personnel. On similar lines, a video depicting a cop having a humorous conversation with a youth over his Pikachu-inspired helmet recently surfaced online. In the clip, the police personnel can be seen asking the man, “Khargosh ho (Are you a Rabbit)?” Further in the video, after stopping another biker on the road, the cop can be seen explaining how new models of bikes are confusing for him. The amusing video is currently doing rounds on social media. However, the whereabouts of the clip remain unknown. Monkey Gives Head Massage to UP Police Inspector While He Works, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Cop’s Conversation With Man Wearing Pikachu Helmet Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)