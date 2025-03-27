In Antalya, Turkey, a person dressed as Pikachu was caught on video fleeing riot police amid anti-Erdogan protests. The bizarre footage shows the Pikachu-clad protester sprinting alongside demonstrators as they escaped the clutches of security forces early on March 27. The incident unfolded during widespread protests triggered by the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets over the past week, voicing their opposition to government policies. ‘Demon Face’ Seen in Turkey Sky Sparks UFO Rumours! Old Video of Cloudy Sky Looking Like Mysterious Apparition in Istanbul’s Maslak City Goes Viral Again.

Pikachu Runs From Riot Police Amid Turkey's Anti-Erdogan Protests

Pikachu Spotted Fleeing Riot Police in Antalya

JUST IN - Pika! Pika! - Pikachu joins anti-Erdogan protests in Turkey pic.twitter.com/Z4KCC5bHd6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 27, 2025

