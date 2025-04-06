Amid widespread protests against US President Donald Trump and advisor Elon Musk, a protester dressed as Pikachu stole the spotlight in Washington DC. The individual, clad in a giant Pikachu costume, was seen marching among demonstrators, with videos of the moment quickly going viral on social media platform X. The quirky yet symbolic appearance drew attention to the ongoing "The Hands Off!" protest. Interestingly, a similar scene unfolded in Turkey days earlier, where a Pikachu-costumed protester was seen fleeing riot police during protests over the arrest of opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu, making Pikachu an unlikely symbol of global dissent. Turkey Protests: Pikachu Spotted Fleeing Riot Police Amid Anti-Erdogan Demonstrations in Antalya; Video Goes Viral.

Pikachu Protester Goes Viral Amid Demonstrations Against Trump and Musk

First Turkey, now the US! Pikachu is up to something! pic.twitter.com/n2sLtVMM3C — Kvist (@kvistp) April 5, 2025

