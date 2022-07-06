A highlight video from Dangal TV's Aye Mere Humsafar has been doing rounds and here's the reason. The video features Urfi Javed in a traditional look of ‘Sanskari Bahu’ and that caught her fans attention. Urfi can be seen wearing a violet and pink lehenga choli in this clip. Urfi is seen essaying the role of daughter-in-law in this show. Aye Mere Humsafar: Namish Taneja to Play a Boy Next Door in Dangal TV Show.

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)