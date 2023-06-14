Ayesha Singh is celebrating her birthday in advance! Well, as Kishori Shahane aka Kaku from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took to her Instagram and shared a video from the sets of the daily soap which sees Ayesha aka Sai cutting cakes with the cast and crew. The actress looks in happy mood surrounded by her people. To note, Singh celebrates her birthday on June 19. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rekha to Reportedly Make a Special Appearance on Star Plus' Hit Show – Here's Why.

Ayesha Singh Cuts Birthday Cakes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishori Shahane Vij (@kishorishahane)

