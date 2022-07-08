Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's romantic song "Baarish Aayi Hai" to be released on July 14. In a new poster of the song, the lovebirds can be seen all in smiles and purely in love. While sharing the poster Tejasswi wrote, "Rains + Music = Romance. Presenting #BaarishAayiHain out on 14th July. On the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel. This one is close to my heart." Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra To Star in ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ From ‘Baarish’ Song Series; Makers Share BTS Video From the Track’s Shoot – WATCH.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

