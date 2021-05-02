Bam Bam celebrates his birthday today. His fans and the fans of his South Korean boy band GOT7. The birthday boy even did a LIVE this morning. Somebody asked him if Blackpink's Lisa wished him and he confirmed that she did. In fact, she was one of the first few people who wished him today. Bam Bam and Lisa are childhood friends as they were part of the same dance group. They later debuted with GOT7 and Blackpink respectively.

Check out Bam Bam talking about Lisa's wish during his LIVE

