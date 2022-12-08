Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dethroned Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa on the TRP chart. Well, as per this week's BARC report, it's GHKKPM which has managed to grab the top spot followed by Anupamaa. Further, it's, Imlie, Pandya Store and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on third, fourth and fifth position respectively. Have a look. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2022: Anupamaa Rules the Top Position; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Newly Launched Faltu Follow the Lead!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Beats Anupamaa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)