Barrister Babu 2 is one of the most anticipated shows on television. The show is all set to roll out the second instalment and according to reports by Tellychakkar.com, the name of the show has been changed to Durga Aur Chaaru. The show will feature Aura Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati in titular roles who will play the daughters of Bondita and Aniruddh from the original version. Barrister Babu Season 2: Not Colors Rishtey, the Aurra Bhatnagar Starrer To Telecast on Colors TV (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look at the post:

