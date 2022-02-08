Fans finally get their first glimpse at the final season for Better Call Saul after an extremely long wait. The 15 seconds teaser shows us the Salamanca Twins walking onto a crime scene. The release date for season six of Better Call Saul is not known yet, but it is expected to premiere this year.

Watch The Teaser Below:

#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/xX7Rsb3qmK — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 7, 2022

