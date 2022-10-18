CID has been one of the most loved shows on television. It has also been one of the longest running series. The cop drama gained massive fame and now, we stumbled across a video of Varun Dhawan making a special appearance on the show to promote his film, Bhediya. CID To Bid Goodbye! Here's When The Last Episode of the Sony Channel's Crime Show is Likely to Air.

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)