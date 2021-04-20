Bigg Boss 14 Fame Sara Gurpal informed fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to Twitter and wrote "Just tested positive for #coronavirus Taking care of myself ! #isolated I request you guys to take proper care and if you have met me recently then please get yourself checked. #CoronavirusPandemic. Sara Gurpal was evicted quite early in Bigg Boss house by senior Sidharth Shukla and not public voting for which she has been vocal in the past.

Check Out Sara Gurpal's Tweet Below:

Just tested positive for #coronavirus Taking care of myself ! #isolated I request you guys to take proper care and if you have met me recently than please get yourself checked.#CoronavirusPandemic — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) April 19, 2021

