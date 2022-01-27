With just a few days left for Bigg Boss 15 finale, things are getting really intense on the reality show. In last night's episode, we saw Shamita Shetty blasting at Tejasswi Prakash for calling her aunty. Now, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has come out in support of Shamita and slammed Teja for age-shaming the 'Sharara' girl. Basu also tagged Prakash as' insecure'.

Bipasha Basu Slams Tejasswi Prakash:

Age shaming disgustingly ,then saying sorry..beyond pathetic !If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad.If you are insecure attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 26, 2022

