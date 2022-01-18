As Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale, we are seeing many celebs taking sides and coming out in support of the ones they will feel deserve to win the show. Among the many is Gauahar Khan who admires Pratik Sehajpal the most. Now, the actress has slammed Karan Kundrra for not apologising to Pratik's mother after tagging her 'stupid'. "kis moh se hello bola ????." a part of her tweet read.

Wish Karan had the courage to call pratiks mom stupid to her face … kis moh se hello bola ???? #sad . I really hope he apologised to her upon seeing her . 🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 18, 2022

